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CogDef Brief — May 29, 2026
CogDef Brief is a short, regularly updated situational summary that helps readers track key developments in the cognitive defense landscape.
May 30
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InfoEpi Lab
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CogDef Brief — May 28, 2026
CogDef Brief is a short, regularly updated situational summary that helps readers track key developments in the cognitive defense landscape.
May 28
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InfoEpi Lab
2
1
CogDef Brief - May 4, 2026
CogDef Brief is a short, regularly updated situational summary that helps readers track key developments in the cognitive defense landscape.
May 7
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InfoEpi Lab
1
CogDef Brief - May 2, 2026
CogDef Brief is a short, regularly updated situational summary that helps readers track key developments in the cognitive defense landscape.
May 2
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InfoEpi Lab
April 2026
CogDef Brief — April 15, 2026
Anti-AI extremist arrested after attack on OpenAI CEO's residence. A 20-year-old identified as Daniel Moreno-Gama was arrested April 14 after throwing…
Apr 15
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InfoEpi Lab
CogDef Brief - April 14, 2026
New manipulation tactics were deployed around Hungary’s parliamentary election, including coordinated private Facebook groups pushing party messaging…
Apr 14
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InfoEpi Lab
CogDef Brief - April 13, 2026
FBI Disrupts Russian GRU Router Hijacking Operation; Russia Accelerates Digital Censorship; Telegram Launches Countermeasures
Apr 14
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InfoEpi Lab
CogDef Brief - April 6, 2026
Summary of recent major cyber incidents, information operations, foreign influence, and espionage activities affecting national security and…
Apr 6
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InfoEpi Lab
CogDef Brief - April 6, 2026
Summary of information operations and cyber activities as of April 6, 2026.
Apr 6
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InfoEpi Lab
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CogDef Brief #13
Cybersecurity incidents and various espionage activities from April 5, 2026.
Apr 5
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InfoEpi Lab
CogDef Brief #11
Summary of major cyber incidents and geopolitical developments, including threats from AI and espionage activities.
Apr 3
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InfoEpi Lab
CogDef Brief #10
CogDef Brief #10, published on April 2, 2026, covers information operations, cyber operations, espionage, and geopolitical maneuvering related to recent…
Apr 2
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InfoEpi Lab
© 2026 InfoEpi Lab
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