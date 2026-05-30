InfoEpi Lab

InfoEpi Lab

April 2026

CogDef Brief — April 15, 2026
Anti-AI extremist arrested after attack on OpenAI CEO's residence. A 20-year-old identified as Daniel Moreno-Gama was arrested April 14 after throwing…
  InfoEpi Lab
CogDef Brief - April 14, 2026
New manipulation tactics were deployed around Hungary’s parliamentary election, including coordinated private Facebook groups pushing party messaging…
  InfoEpi Lab
CogDef Brief - April 13, 2026
FBI Disrupts Russian GRU Router Hijacking Operation; Russia Accelerates Digital Censorship; Telegram Launches Countermeasures
  InfoEpi Lab
CogDef Brief - April 6, 2026
Summary of recent major cyber incidents, information operations, foreign influence, and espionage activities affecting national security and…
  InfoEpi Lab
CogDef Brief - April 6, 2026
Summary of information operations and cyber activities as of April 6, 2026.
  InfoEpi Lab
CogDef Brief #13
Cybersecurity incidents and various espionage activities from April 5, 2026.
  InfoEpi Lab
CogDef Brief #11
Summary of major cyber incidents and geopolitical developments, including threats from AI and espionage activities.
  InfoEpi Lab
CogDef Brief #10
CogDef Brief #10, published on April 2, 2026, covers information operations, cyber operations, espionage, and geopolitical maneuvering related to recent…
  InfoEpi Lab
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